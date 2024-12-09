Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats Virginia in ACC Opener, The Rundown: December 9, 2024
The Boston College Eagles (7-4, 1-0 ACC) women’s basketball team won its ACC opener against the Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 0-1 ACC) 72-57 on Sunday afternoon in Charlottesville, Va.
The Eagles were led by guard T’yana Todd, who tallied two rebounds and 21 points in the contest, a season high. The team also saw three players reach double-digit points and had nine players score at least one point.
Boston College will look to keep the momentum going as it hosts UMass on Wednesday morning. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET on ACCNX.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Hockey: No. 3 Boston College vs. No. 14 UMass Lowell | 7 p.m. ET | NESN | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Women’s Basketball: Boston College 72, Virginia 57.
- Fencing: Boston College at Brandeis Invitational- (Men’s) 4-2; (Women’s) 4-2.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
67 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College men’s hockey team will have its final night of its annual Toy Drive on Monday night during its game against UMass Lowell.
- Former Boston College and current Los Angeles Rams tight end Hunter Long recorded a scoop and score in the Rams 44-42 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.
- Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien released a statement about the Eagles being selected for the Pinstripe Bowl which was announced on Sunday afternoon. Boston College will play Nebraska.
Special Media:
