Boston College Women’s Basketball Falls to Villanova in WBIT, The Rundown: March 21, 2025
The Boston College Eagles women’s basketball team fell to the Villanova Wildcats 76-70 in the first round of the 2025 WBIT on Thursday night.
Forward Teya Sidberry led the way for Boston College with 21 points, eight rebounds, and one assist.
With the loss, the Eagles’ season officially comes to a close.
Today's Schedule:
- Fencing: Boston College in NCAA Fencing Championships | 9 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Golf: Boston College in City of Oaks Collegiate | Lonnie Poole Golf Club, Raleigh, N.C.
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at UNC | 3 p.m.
- Baseball: Boston College vs. No. 17 UNC | 3 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. NC State | 3 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Tennis: Boston College at Clemson | 5 p.m.
Eagles Results:
- Women's Basketball: Villanova 76, Boston College 70.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
162 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College Athletics shared this week's Eagles of the Week.
- D1Baseball highlighted Boston College baseball pitcher Brady Miller via social media. Miller made his first collegiate start on Wednesday. In the outing, he allowed three hits, no runs, and struck out six batters in five innings of work.
- Boston College class of 2026 EDGE commit Dominic Funke announced his upcoming visit to Chestnut Hill. Funke is a product of Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass.
Special Media:
