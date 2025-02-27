Boston College Women's Basketball Prepare For Senior Night; The Rundown: February 27, 2025
The Boston College women's basketball team is searching for its first win against Virginia Tech in seven games while also celebrating seniors night tonight against the Hokies.
The Eagles will honor Kennedi Jackson, Kaylah Ivey, Dontavia Waggoner, and Andrea Daley, while BC will also recognize its senior managers - Joseph Ban, Tommy Dee, Aidan Mackey, and Blaise Castro.
Winning would also Give the Eagles a 15-15 mark and a 6-11 record in ACC play, surpassing last season's win total and ACC win mark. This is a great chance for the team to have a program-building moment while highlighting the seniors who have played out an outstanding level.
They are already in a position to make the ACC Tournament and now winning a few games before the end of the regular season would be a great way to build momentum.
Today’s Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Virginia Tech at Boston College | 7 p.m. |
Men's basketball: Boston College @ Stanford | 9 p.m. | Live Stats | Preview
Eagles Results:
Men's Basketball: Stanford 78, Miami 60
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
184 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Miami Hurricanes signee Ben Ahmed has set his official visit with three schools including Boston College.
- NHL union, Boston College announced a program to help players go back to school and finish their degree.
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social