Boston College Women's Basketball Preparing to Face Harvard Tonight: The Rundown
The Boston College Women's hoops squad might have suffered its second loss on the season to Providence last time out, but much like the men's team against Hampton last night, the women noe have their chance at a get-right game.
Boston College women's hoops is slated to take on Harvard tonight in the Conte Forum, with the game available for broadcast on ACCNX. Butler transfer Lily Carmody and Georgetown College (KY) transfer Teionni McDaniel both lead the team with 14.6 points per game as the Eagles' small ball attack continues to play out.
At 3-2 on the season, BC has already lost more nonconference games than many of its ACC opponents will, but still, there is light ahead. BC should be favored in each of its next three contests, and if the team can win the games it's supposed to, a 6-2 record is well within reach.
Here is The Rundown, your daily stop for the latest Boston College athletics news, for Wednesday, Nov. 19.
Wednesday's Schedule:
Women's Tennis: NCAA Individual Championships
Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. Harvard | Conte Forum | 6 p.m. | Watch | Live Stats
Tuesday's Results:
Men's Basketball: Boston College 63, Hampton 52
Did You Notice?
It might not have been pretty, but Boston College men's hoops got the job done against Hampton. The win puts the Eagles back above .500 on the season, with the chance to accrue a few more nonconference wins before the slate picks up again. The question still begs, though, what in the world is happening with this shooting slump?
Boston College kicker Luca Lombardo has been named a Lou Groza award semifinalist. The award is given to the nation's top collegiate place-kicker each year.
Boston College quarterback Shane Hanafin made national headlines this weekend after he remained on the field for an hour after the team's loss to Georgia Tech - a somber reminder that these are still student athletes who, for the most part, will not go on to play at the professional level.
With many teams changing skippers this offseason, former Eagle Blake Butera was officially announced as the next manager of the Washington Nationals.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On Welles Crowther] “People can live 100 years and not have the compassion, the wherewithal to do what he did.”- 9/11 survivor Judy Wein
