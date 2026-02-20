Boston College Women's Basketball Snaps 20-Game Losing Streak: The Rundown

On Thursday evening, Boston College women's basketball won its first game since a 77-72 win over Merrimack all the way back on Nov. 25.

The Eagles took a road victory over SMU in Dallas, TX to pick up their fifth win of the season. The triumph was also BC's first ACC win of the campaign, having previously lost 15 straight games in conference play.

Lily Carmody was the star of the show against the Mustangs, posting a career-high 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Erin Houpt and Amirah Anderson added 14 points each for the Eagles. Carmody has been a bright spot for BC, leading the team in scoring with 12.3 points per game. She's the only Eagle to average a double-digit point tally.

SMU has also had a rough go of it this year, with the loss dropping the Mustangs to 2-13 in conference play. They hold a 9-18 overall record.

BC will be back in action on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET against Wake Forest. The game will take place at Conte Forum and will be the team's annual Senior Day. It will be shown on ACCNX.

The Rundown: Friday Feb. 20, 2026:

BC women's hockey alumni Megan Keller, Cayla Barnes, Hannah Bilka, and Alex Carpenter won the gold medal for women's hockey in Milan. The USA defeated Canada in overtime on a game-winning goal from Keller.

No. 14 Boston College men's hockey will prepare for a huge home-and-home series against No. 10 UConn this weekend.

NESN will air a feature on Boston College football's winter workouts as the team prepares for the next season. Tune in at Saturday, February 21st at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Boston College Eagles Thursday Scores:

Women's Basketball: Boston College 77, SMU 59 | Box Score

Boston College Eagles Friday Schedule:

Women's Hockey: vs. UNH, 2:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Softball: vs. Marist, 2:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats | Preview

Baseball: vs. Cornell, 4:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats | Preview

Softball: vs. Saint Joseph's, 4:30 p.m. ET | Live Stats | Preview

Men's Hockey: vs. No. 10 UConn, 7:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

197 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"For 14 years, Ernie [Stautner] was not only Pittsburgh's greatest lineman, but one of the greatest linemen in professional football," said Rooney during his introduction. "For nine years he was chosen for the all-pro game and then I was trying to recollect in the 14 years that he played for us had he ever missed a game and I can't remember him ever missing a game.”

- Art Rooney Sr.

We'll Leave You With This:

