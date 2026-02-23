Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 19

Boston College men’s hockey swept its series with the UConn Huskies over the weekend to go 2-0 in its slate of games last week.

In the first game of the series on Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Boston College defeated UConn 5-2. The Eagles scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, then had a power-play goal and empty netter to cement the win.

In the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn., the Eagles defeated the Huskies 2-1 in overtime. Each team scored a goal in the opening frame, then went scoreless the remainder of regulation. Eagles defenseman Lukas Gustafsson scored the game-winner 27 seconds into the extra frame to give BC the win.

With the two wins, Boston College moved up two spots to No. 10 in this week’s USCHO poll with 512 points.

Michigan State stayed put as the top-ranked team with 49 first-place votes and 999 points, followed by Michigan at No. 2 with one first-place vote and 933 points, North Dakota at No. 3 with 899 points, Western Michigan at No. 4 with 852 points, and Penn State capped off the top five with 777 points.

In total, five Hockey East teams made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is Providence at No. 6 with 720 points, UConn at No. 13 with 413 points, UMass at No. 19 with 122 points, and Maine at No. 20 with 55 points.

On top of the five ranked conference teams, two teams also received votes this week, however did not earn enough to make the rankings. Boston University and Providence picked up five votes apiece.

Below are the full rankings for the week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 20 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

Michigan State (49)- 999, 24-6-0 Michigan (1)- 933, 25-6-1 North Dakota- 899, 24-7-1 Western Michigan- 852, 23-8-1 Penn State- 777, 20-9-1 Providence- 720, 21-8-2 Quinnipiac- 711, 25-6-3 Denver- 628, 19-11-3 Minnesota Duluth- 626, 20-12-0 Boston College- 512, 19-10-1 Cornell- 493, 18-8-1 Wisconsin- 433, 19-11-2 UConn- 413, 17-9-4 Dartmouth- 376, 18-7-3 Augustana- 229, 20-10-4 Michigan Tech- 211, 21-10-3 St. Thomas- 205, 18-10-4 Minnesota State- 197, 17-9-6 UMass- 122, 18-12-0 Maine- 55, 16-12-3

Others receiving votes: Union 31, Bentley 27, Miami 17, Bowling Green 10, St. Cloud State 8, Boston University 5, Northeastern 5, Princeton 4, Sacred Heart 2

