Boston College Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule, The Rundown: August 22, 2024

The Boston College women’s basketball program released its non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season. 

The team kicks off its season on Nov. 4 with a home contest against Lafayette. In total, the Eagles are set to play 11 games during this slate, eight at home and three away. 

2024-25 Boston College Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule: 

Nov. 4: vs. Lafayette 

Nov. 7: vs. Sacred Heart

Nov. 11: vs. Northeastern 

Nov. 14: at Harvard 

Nov. 17: vs. Providence 

Nov. 20: vs. New Hampshire 

Nov. 23: at Holy Cross

Dec. 5: at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)

Dec. 11: vs. UMass

Dec. 15: vs. Bryant

Dec. 20: vs. Central Connecticut

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

11 days.

  • Seven Boston College football players earned a spot on the Senior Bowl Watch List, LB Kam Arnold, DB Bryquice Brown, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, DT Cam Horsley, OL Ozzy Trapilo, DB Amari Jackson, and RB Treshaun Ward. 
  • Boston College men’s soccer midfielder Ask Ekeland made Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason All-American Second-Team. 
  • Team USA defeated Puerto Rico 31-6 in the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship quarterfinals. Boston College attacker Emma LoPinto tallied three goals and one assist, midfielder Shea Baker tallied two goals and one assist, and midfielder/defender Lydia Colasante tallied one goal in the victory. Team USA will take on Australia in the semifinal at 4 a.m. ET. 

