Boston College Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule, The Rundown: August 22, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College women’s basketball program released its non-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The team kicks off its season on Nov. 4 with a home contest against Lafayette. In total, the Eagles are set to play 11 games during this slate, eight at home and three away.
2024-25 Boston College Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule:
Nov. 4: vs. Lafayette
Nov. 7: vs. Sacred Heart
Nov. 11: vs. Northeastern
Nov. 14: at Harvard
Nov. 17: vs. Providence
Nov. 20: vs. New Hampshire
Nov. 23: at Holy Cross
Dec. 5: at Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)
Dec. 11: vs. UMass
Dec. 15: vs. Bryant
Dec. 20: vs. Central Connecticut
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Soccer: Gardner-Webb at Boston College | 1 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men’s Soccer: Iona at Boston College | 5:30 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
11 days.
Did You Notice?
- Seven Boston College football players earned a spot on the Senior Bowl Watch List, LB Kam Arnold, DB Bryquice Brown, DE Donovan Ezeiruaku, DT Cam Horsley, OL Ozzy Trapilo, DB Amari Jackson, and RB Treshaun Ward.
- Boston College men’s soccer midfielder Ask Ekeland made Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason All-American Second-Team.
- Team USA defeated Puerto Rico 31-6 in the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship quarterfinals. Boston College attacker Emma LoPinto tallied three goals and one assist, midfielder Shea Baker tallied two goals and one assist, and midfielder/defender Lydia Colasante tallied one goal in the victory. Team USA will take on Australia in the semifinal at 4 a.m. ET.
