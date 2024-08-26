Boston College Women's Cross Country Ranked No. 2 in USTFCCCA Northeast Region
The Boston College women’s cross country team ranks No. 2 in the preseason 2024 NCAA DI Women’s Cross Country Northeast Regional Rankings.
The rankings were released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Monday. In total, nine regional rankings were put out.
All 18 ACC teams made the regional rankings. In the Great Lakes Region, Notre Dame ranks No. 1, while in the Mid-Atlantic, Pittsburgh comes in at No. 7. In the Northeast, Syracuse joined the Eagles at No. 3. In the South, Georgia Tech ranks at No. 6, Florida State at No. 8, and Miami at No. 15. In the South-Central, SMU comes in at No. 4.
The Southeast Region has the most conference teams ranked with NC State at No. 1, Virginia at No. 2, UNC at No. 4, Wake Forest at No. 5, Duke at No. 6, Virginia Tech at No. 7, Clemson at No. 8, Louisville at No. 10. In the West, Stanford ranks at No. 3 and Cal at No. 13.
The STFCCCA also shared some insight in the official press release on why Providence and Boston College ranked at the top of the region.
“Competitive region, with Providence looking to regain the regional title and have solid transfers to mix with six returners, including a fast pair of 1500-meter runners in Kimberley May (4:07.00, NCAA runner-up) and Shannon Flockhart (4:05.99, NCAA sixth-placer),” wrote the STFCCCA. “The Eagles also have six returners and finished ahead of the Friars at regionals and nationals last year.”
Below is a list of the entire Northeast Rankings.
2024 NCAA DI Women’s Cross Country Northeast Regional Rankings:
- Providence (Big East)
- Boston College (ACC)
- Syracuse (ACC)
- Harvard (Ivy)
- Columbia (Ivy)
- UConn (Big East)
- Northeastern (CAA)
- Dartmouth (Ivy)
- Boston University (Patriot)
- Quinnipiac (Metro Atlantic)
- Yale (Ivy)
- Stony Brook (CAA)
- Cornell (Ivy)
- Army West Point (Patriot)
- Iona (Metro Atlantic)
The Eagles kick off their season on Sept. 27 competing in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invite.