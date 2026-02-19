Game Info for No. 14 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Against No. 10 UConn

No. 14 Boston College men’s hockey will face No. 10 UConn in a two-game, home-and-home series over the weekend.

The first matchup is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill, Mass, and it will be the program’s Cancer Awareness Game. On Saturday, the Eagles will travel to Hartford, Conn., to face the Huskies at 3 p.m. ET at PeoplesBank Arena.

Heading into the series — the second-to-last one of the year for BC — there are only two points separating UConn (17-7-4, 11-5-2 Hockey East) and the Eagles (17-10-1, 11-7-0) in the Hockey East standings. No. 7 Providence is in sole possession of first place with 42 points, six more than the Huskies.

The Eagles have experienced an up-and-down month of February so far, to say the least.

They are 3-2 since Feb. 1 with wins over Harvard, Boston University, and Merrimack, and losses to Vermont and Merrimack. In those losses, BC has been outscored 10-3.

As for the NPI rankings, which determine the 16-team field for the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament, UConn is at No. 12 (55.03) while the Eagles are at No. 14 (54.68). If BC happens to fall out of the top-16 by the end of the regular season, it can still advance to the national tournament by winning the Hockey East Championship.

In the all-time series, the Eagles hold a 19-8-2 record against UConn, including a home record of 11-2-2. BC has won four of the past five matchups.

Prepping for the Huskies pic.twitter.com/2Yodbt29S0 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 19, 2026

Below is all the information for the upcoming series:

How to Watch: No. 14 Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Series Against No. 10 UConn

Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies

When: Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford, Conn. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, UConn: On Saturday, Feb. 14, the Huskies picked up an extra point in a shootout after tying Maine in regulation, 3-3, in the second contest of their two-game road series against the Black Bears. Senior goalie Tyler Muszelik faced 50 shots on net but held Maine to just a trio of goals, including none in the shootout.

Last Outing, Boston College: On Saturday, Feb. 14, freshman forward Oscar Hemming scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation to send the Eagles past Merrimack, 4-2 (after an empty-netter for senior captain Brady Berard), in the second game of their two-contest series with the Warriors.

