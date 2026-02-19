Game Info for No. 14 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Against No. 10 UConn
No. 14 Boston College men’s hockey will face No. 10 UConn in a two-game, home-and-home series over the weekend.
The first matchup is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill, Mass, and it will be the program’s Cancer Awareness Game. On Saturday, the Eagles will travel to Hartford, Conn., to face the Huskies at 3 p.m. ET at PeoplesBank Arena.
Heading into the series — the second-to-last one of the year for BC — there are only two points separating UConn (17-7-4, 11-5-2 Hockey East) and the Eagles (17-10-1, 11-7-0) in the Hockey East standings. No. 7 Providence is in sole possession of first place with 42 points, six more than the Huskies.
The Eagles have experienced an up-and-down month of February so far, to say the least.
They are 3-2 since Feb. 1 with wins over Harvard, Boston University, and Merrimack, and losses to Vermont and Merrimack. In those losses, BC has been outscored 10-3.
As for the NPI rankings, which determine the 16-team field for the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament, UConn is at No. 12 (55.03) while the Eagles are at No. 14 (54.68). If BC happens to fall out of the top-16 by the end of the regular season, it can still advance to the national tournament by winning the Hockey East Championship.
In the all-time series, the Eagles hold a 19-8-2 record against UConn, including a home record of 11-2-2. BC has won four of the past five matchups.
Below is all the information for the upcoming series:
How to Watch: No. 14 Boston College Men’s Hockey’s Series Against No. 10 UConn
Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies
When: Friday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Friday) and PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford, Conn. (Saturday)
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UConn: On Saturday, Feb. 14, the Huskies picked up an extra point in a shootout after tying Maine in regulation, 3-3, in the second contest of their two-game road series against the Black Bears. Senior goalie Tyler Muszelik faced 50 shots on net but held Maine to just a trio of goals, including none in the shootout.
Last Outing, Boston College: On Saturday, Feb. 14, freshman forward Oscar Hemming scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation to send the Eagles past Merrimack, 4-2 (after an empty-netter for senior captain Brady Berard), in the second game of their two-contest series with the Warriors.
Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz