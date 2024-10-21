Boston College Women’s Golf in 2nd Place After Day One of Diamante Intercollegiate, The Rundown: October 21, 2024
The Boston College Eagles women’s golf team is sitting in 2nd place after the opening day of the Diamante Intercollegiate.
The Eagles were paired with Little Rock and Florida Gulf Coast for the first round of the event and have tallied a 284 score, one shot out of the top spot.
As for the individual standings, Cynthia Zhang is currently tied in second place with a -4. Angel Lin and Stephany Kim are both tied for seventh place with a -1 score.
Other Eagles in the rankings include Emily Boehrer tied for 28th place with a +2 and Frances Kim tied for 43rd place with a +3.
Round 2 of the tournament starts on Monday morning. Boston College will tee off at 10:06 a.m.
Today’s Schedule:
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College at ITA Regionals | Cambridge, Mass.
- Women's Golf: Boston College in Diamante Intercollegiate | Hot Springs Village, Ark. | 10:06 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Men’s Golf: Boston College in Nassau Intercollegiate | Glen Cove, N.Y. | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
- Volleyball: Miami 3, Boston College 0.
- Field Hockey: No. 7 Boston College 3, No. 14 UAlbany 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
14 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College field hockey team showcased its seniors on social media ahead of and after Sunday’s senior day.
- The Boston College softball team participated in the Team Impact 5k Day on Sunday.
- Former Boston College and current Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons recorded five solo tackles and a pass defended in the Falcons 34-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
