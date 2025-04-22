Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Attacker Hits Career Milestone, The Rundown: April 22, 2025
Boston College women’s lacrosse attacker Mckenna Davis has hit a career milestone.
In the Eagles’ 17-2 win over Syracuse, Davis recorded five assists which put her past 200 career assists.
In her four seasons in Chestnut Hill, the senior has tallied 90 goals and 203 assists for 293 points.
Today’s Schedule:
Baseball: Boston College vs. Quinnipiac | 5 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Monday, April 21.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
130 days
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College men’s basketball and current Clemson guard Jaeden Zackery has entered the transfer portal. He spent three seasons with the Eagles from 2021-24 and averaged 33.8 minutes, 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.
- Four-star class of 2026 athlete Henry Ohlinger has committed to Indiana. Currently, he ranks No. 336 nationally, No. 25 in running backs, and No. 16 in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite. He chose to Hoosiers over Boston College and two other schools.
- Former Boston College men’s hockey and current New York Rangers forward Gabe Perreault is returning to Chestnut Hill for the rest of the semester. The Rangers’ season ended on April 17 with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"When it comes down to the last minute, I want to be the guy. I like the responsibility."- Doug Flutie
Special Media:
