It’s Dominance As Usual for South Carolina at the SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — No. 3 South Carolina and No. 17 Kentucky ended the regular season with a game to aptly capture the level of competition this year in the SEC. The Gamecocks escaped by four points. But they had to withstand a furious rally that underscored the general theme of the conference this season. There’s very little opportunity to get comfortable around here. Not even for Dawn Staley and South Carolina.

Yet the Gamecocks looked comfortable as could be in a rematch during the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday. There was an element of exhaustion here, to be sure, with Kentucky playing its third game in three days and very much looking the part. But there was also just straightforward talent. South Carolina rarely makes the same mistakes twice. After needing to gut out its win over Kentucky down the stretch last Sunday, it showed that it had learned enough to put forth an overwhelming display of power on Friday, building an easy lead that it never relinquished. The 87–64 win felt almost like a reminder for the rest of the conference.

No one wants to face South Carolina once. Absolutely no one wants to face South Carolina twice.

That fact could prove important this weekend. Both losses this year for the 29–2 Gamecocks came at the hands of conference foes. They entered this tournament knowing that the two teams that beat them, No. 4 Texas and No. 7 Oklahoma, both had the potential to lurk ahead in the bracket. But any rematches will almost certainly look quite different.

For the rematch against Kentucky, that meant creating more pressure in the paint, forcing Wildcats big Clara Strack to put the ball on the floor. “We did a really good job at digging and closing out the shooters and just giving Strack much different movement than she got on Sunday,” said Staley. That helped build a big enough lead to empty the bench down the stretch. Every available player on the roster logged at least five minutes for the Gamecocks.

“It was good to get the other girls going, the bench players,” said guard Tessa Johnson, who finished with 15 points. “The SEC tournament’s a little different. They just got to get their feet wet a little bit.”

There is no SEC program with its feet as collectively wet as South Carolina. The Gamecocks have three straight conference tournament championships and have played for the title in 11 of the last 12 years. Their quarterfinals performance made it hard to believe they would not challenge for another on Sunday.

“Obviously, the SEC is hard, every game is hard,” said sophomore Joyce Edwards, who led all scorers with 21 points. “But we have hopefully two more games here. That’s the plan.”

Elsewhere in the SEC tournament…

What should we make of Tennessee?

There has never been an NCAA women’s basketball tournament without Tennessee. A few first-round exits, yes, here and there across the decades. But the idea of a tournament without Tennessee altogether feels almost like a tournament without nets.

It’s unlikely that changes this year. Tennessee will still almost certainly receive a bid. But after falling to Alabama in the second round of the SEC tournament on Thursday—the seventh consecutive loss for the Lady Vols—the outlook here is shakier than it’s ever been. Kim Caldwell’s second year in Knoxville has seen the program falter. It’s not just that this team has not won since Valentine’s Day. It’s that every loss has looked disjointed, frustrating and simply ugly, punctuated with off-the-court question marks and difficult press conferences.

But their season is very likely not over. As hard as this recent stretch has been to watch, Tennessee is still 23rd in NET ranking and has five Quad I wins: That should be enough for a tournament spot. Tennessee’s 12 regular season losses will tie for the most of any team ever to receive an at-large bid but will not set a new record. That leaves Caldwell & Co. two weeks to see if they can get things back on the rails.

LSU is still hitting triple digits

No. 6 LSU’s 112–78 win over No. 7 Oklahoma was a reminder that no team can score quite like the Tigers. Their 95 points per game rank top in Division I, and while that number was certainly influenced by their relatively easy nonconference schedule early in the year, it’s just as relevant in March. And it was also a reminder that no player is quite like MiLaysia Fulwiley.

MiLaysia Fulwiley today 🔥



• 22 points

• 8 assists

• 4 rebounds

• 3 blocks pic.twitter.com/H0pz1zPiOK — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) March 6, 2026

Fulwiley, who transferred from South Carolina , is the leading scorer for LSU. She also almost exclusively comes off the bench. The junior guard can produce some of the best highlights in the sport, with a devastating combination of speed, vision and smooth handles. But those highlights can feel like islands of excellence in a sea of frustrating mishaps. Her performance on Friday had far more of the former than the latter. She led all scorers with 22 points, alongside eight assists and four rebounds. Her coach summarized the experience thusly.

“Lay’s going to make a spectacular play, then she might have you pulling her hair out,” Kim Mulkey said afterward. “But you let her play.”

