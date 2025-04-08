Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Goalie Hits Career Milestone, The Rundown: April 8, 2025
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season 12-11 to the UNC Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon.
Although the team recorded a defeat, one player marked a career milestone in the contest.
Eagles goalie Shea Dolce surpassed 400 career saves in the game.
In total, she had 11 on the day which bumped her season total to 115 and career total to 408.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women's Golf: Boston College at 2025 Veritex Bank Collegiate | Dallas, Texas | 9:30 a.m. ET | Live Scoreboard
- Men’s Tennis: Boston College vs. Bentley | 12:45 p.m.
- Baseball: Boston College vs. UMass Lowell | 3 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women's Golf: Boston College at 2025 Veritex Bank Collegiate- 7th Place, +18 score.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
144 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College football revealed its Student-Athletes of the Week.
- Boston College men’s soccer shared photos from its spring game against Bryant on Saturday.
- Class of 2026 running back Sedric Addison took a visit to Boston College over the weekend.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Sometimes I get people looking at me, saying, 'I know you. I just can't place you.' I'll say, 'Yeah, yeah! Maybe from high school. Did you go to Issaquah?' And it's like, 'Nope,' and they just go away. They don't know me."- Matt Hasselbeck
Special Media:
