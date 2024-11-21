BC Bulletin

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Releases 2025 Schedule

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via Instagram

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team has released its schedule for the 2025 season. 

The Eagles open their season on Feb. 7 with a home game against Loyola and wrap up the regular season on April 17 with a road game against Syracuse, a rematch from the 2024 NCAA Semifinals that Boston College won 10-7.

The slate features 16 games, seven at home and nine on the road as as well as nine conference games. 

The reigning national champions are looking to have another dominant season after going 20-3 overall which included 7-2 in conference play, won the ACC Tournament, and swept the NCAA Tournament during its 2024 campaign. 

Below is the full schedule for the upcoming season. 

2025 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Schedule: 

Feb. 7: vs. Loyola 

Feb. 9: at Boston University

Feb. 15: at Northwestern

Feb. 19: vs. UMass

Feb. 22: vs. Duke

March 1: at Virginia Tech

March 4: vs. Dartmouth

March 8: at Notre Dame

March 12: at Albany

March 15: vs. Louisville

March 18: at Brown

March 22: at Stanford 

March 29: vs. Pitt

April 5: at UNC

April 12: vs. Virginia 

April 17: at Syracuse 

The ACC Tournament will be on April 23, 25, and 27, 2025, and will be held at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The top eight teams will get a bid. 

The NCAA Championship will take place on May 23 and 25 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. 

Kim Rankin
