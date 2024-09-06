Boston College Women's Soccer Defeats Cornell, The Rundown: September 6, 2024
The Boston College women's soccer team secured a 3-2 road win over Cornell on Thursday evening.
The Eagles saw goals from forwards Ella Richards in the seventh minute of the match and Paige Peltier in the 59th and 65th minute. Midfielders Emily Sapienza and Georgina Clarke and forward Sydney Segalla each tallied an assist.
With the win, the team improved to 6-1-0 on the year.
Today's Schedule:
- Field Hockey: Boston College vs. Maryland | Evanston, Ill. | 3 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats | BIG+
- Volleyball: Boston College at Fairfield | 6 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats | ESPN+
- Men's Soccer: Syracuse at Boston College | 7 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats | ACCNX
Eagles Results:
Women's Soccer: Boston College 3, Cornell 2.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
35 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College ski team is showcasing incoming Eagles on social media. On Thursday, the program featured Carly Hamilton. "Next up, we have incoming freshman Carly Hamilton from Incline Village, Nevada. Before coming to BC, Carly skied at Apex 2100. Carly is a Finance major at the Carroll School of Management. A fun fact about Carly is she loved to pogo stick as a kid. Welcome, Carly!"
- Class of 2026 right-handed pitcher and infielder Jason Drennan Jr., has committed to Boston College baseball. Drennan is a product of Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, N.J.
- Boston College vs. Florida State drew over 4.4 million viewers on Monday night, the sixth biggest audience over the weekend across all networks.
Special Media:
