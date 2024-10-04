Boston College Women’s Soccer Defeats NC State, The Rundown: October 4, 2024

Heckuva TD grab by @TXSTATEFOOTBALL WR @Jadennn25 - despite getting mugged!



Bobcats lead Troy 14-7 early 2nd.



Jaden Williams: 5 catches, 73 yards, and a TD in roughly a quarter of play.#EatEmUp 📹: ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/bI70H2jCE5