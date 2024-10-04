BC Bulletin

Boston College Women’s Soccer Defeats NC State, The Rundown: October 4, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Soccer via X

The Boston College women’s soccer team extended its winning streak to three after defeating the NC State Wolfpack 2-1 on Thursday night. 

The Eagles struck first in the 10th minute of the match with a goal from forward Ava Lung. The Wolfpack responded in the 56th minute with a score from forward Jade Bordeleau that was assisted by midfielder Annika Wohner. 

The contest remained tied until the 77th minute when Boston College forward Aislin Streicek scored the go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner. 

Next up, the Eagles will take on Clemson on the road on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. 

Today’s Schedule:

  • Field Hockey: No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 3 Virginia | 4:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Eagles Results:

Women’s Soccer: Boston College 2, NC State 1.

Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener: 

7 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • Class of 2027 athlete Semaj Dozier has received an offer from Boston College. Dozier is a product of Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, N.J. He also holds an offer from West Virginia.
  • Former Boston College baseball outfielder Sal Frelick hit a home run in the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 loss to the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series.
  • Former Boston College football wide receiver Jaden Williams caught five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Texas State Bobcats 38-17 win over the Troy Trojans on Thursday night.

Special Media: 

Check out our…

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Home/All Things BC