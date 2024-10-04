Boston College Women’s Soccer Defeats NC State, The Rundown: October 4, 2024
The Boston College women’s soccer team extended its winning streak to three after defeating the NC State Wolfpack 2-1 on Thursday night.
The Eagles struck first in the 10th minute of the match with a goal from forward Ava Lung. The Wolfpack responded in the 56th minute with a score from forward Jade Bordeleau that was assisted by midfielder Annika Wohner.
The contest remained tied until the 77th minute when Boston College forward Aislin Streicek scored the go-ahead goal and eventual game-winner.
Next up, the Eagles will take on Clemson on the road on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Today’s Schedule:
- Field Hockey: No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 3 Virginia | 4:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College vs. No. 1 Wisconsin | 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Live Video | Live Stats
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. No. 1 Pitt | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women’s Soccer: Boston College 2, NC State 1.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
7 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2027 athlete Semaj Dozier has received an offer from Boston College. Dozier is a product of Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, N.J. He also holds an offer from West Virginia.
- Former Boston College baseball outfielder Sal Frelick hit a home run in the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 loss to the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series.
- Former Boston College football wide receiver Jaden Williams caught five receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Texas State Bobcats 38-17 win over the Troy Trojans on Thursday night.
