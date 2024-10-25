Boston College Women’s Soccer Draws With Louisville, The Rundown: October 25, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College women’s soccer team tied with the Louisville Cardinals 0-0 on Thursday night at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville outshot Boston College 26-7 and had more shots on goal 11-1, however neither team could execute a goal.
Eagles goalie Wiebke Willebrandt tallied ten saves and Cardinals goalie Erynn Floyd tallied one save in the match.
With the draw, Boston College moves to 10-5-2 overall and 2-4-2 in ACC play. Louisville moves to 7-6-4 overall and 2-5-2 in ACC play.
Next up, the Eagles host Miami on Sunday afternoon for Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.
Today's Schedule:
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at UNC Wilmington Invite
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech | 1 p.m ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Field Hockey: No. 6 Boston College at No. 9 Duke | 5 p.m. ET | ACCNX
- Swimming: Boston College at Army | 5:30 p.m. ET
- Football: Boston College vs. Louisville | 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Women's Soccer: Boston College 0, Louisville 0.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
10 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women's basketball alums Makayla Dickens and Akunna Konkwo visited the team on Thursday.
- Boston College women's basketball assistant coach Chris Meadows shared a photo from when UConn and NBA legend Ray Allen visited campus earlier in the week.
- The Boston College women's lacrosse team shared images from practice on Thursday.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
Published