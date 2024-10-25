BC Bulletin

Boston College Women’s Soccer Draws With Louisville, The Rundown: October 25, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Soccer (BC_WSOC) via Instagram

The Boston College women’s soccer team tied with the Louisville Cardinals 0-0 on Thursday night at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium in Louisville, Ky. 

Louisville outshot Boston College 26-7 and had more shots on goal 11-1, however neither team could execute a goal. 

Eagles goalie Wiebke Willebrandt tallied ten saves and Cardinals goalie Erynn Floyd tallied one save in the match. 

With the draw, Boston College moves to 10-5-2 overall and 2-4-2 in ACC play. Louisville moves to 7-6-4 overall and 2-5-2 in ACC play. 

Next up, the Eagles host Miami on Sunday afternoon for Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. 

Today's Schedule:

  • Men's Tennis: Boston College at UNC Wilmington Invite
  • Field Hockey: No. 6 Boston College at No. 9 Duke | 5 p.m. ET | ACCNX
  • Swimming: Boston College at Army | 5:30 p.m. ET

Eagles Results:

Women's Soccer: Boston College 0, Louisville 0.

Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener: 

10 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College women's basketball alums Makayla Dickens and Akunna Konkwo visited the team on Thursday.
  • Boston College women's basketball assistant coach Chris Meadows shared a photo from when UConn and NBA legend Ray Allen visited campus earlier in the week.
  • The Boston College women's lacrosse team shared images from practice on Thursday.

Special Media: 

