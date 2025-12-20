Boston College Football Extends Offer to Former Saginaw Valley State QB

When former Boston College football quarterback Dylan Lonergan declared his intent to enter the transfer portal — which opens Jan. 2, 2026 — on Dec. 4, less than a week after the Eagles defeated Syracuse, 34-12, in their 2025 season finale, the quarterback room in Chestnut Hill, Mass., thinned out drastically.

Lonergan made nine starts for the Eagles in 2025, totaling 2,025 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions on a completion rate of 66.9 percent. Redshirt senior Grayson James, meanwhile, started against UConn and SMU, but he ran out of eligibility after the season concluded.

Shaker Reisig, a rising sophomore who can redshirt because he played in less than four games in 2025, is the only quarterback on the Eagles’ roster with game experience.

Because of the current situation, it is highly likely that third-year head coach Bill O’Brien brings in a quarterback in the transfer portal this offseason to beef up the unit, which means that Reisig would have to compete for the 2026 starting job.

On Friday, one of the Eagles’ offseason targets announced that he received an offer from the program — former Saginaw Valley State quarterback Mason McKenzie — validating the fact that O’Brien is searching for a new signal caller with previous NCAA exposure.

A redshirt sophomore in 2025, McKenzie manufactured 4,301 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, 1,673 rushing yards, and 18 scores on the ground in three years in University Center, Mich., including two as the Cardinals’ starter.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Caledonia, Mich., native completed 59.8 percent of his passes last season, averaging 189.6 yards per game through the air and 85.6 yards with his feet — both career-highs.

McKenzie was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Freshman of the Year and an All-GLIAC Honorable Mention selection in 2024 after manufacturing 2,054 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns with just four interceptions, including 662 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 117 carries.

McKenzie was then named the GLIAC Player of the Year and an All-GLIAC First Team selection in 2025.

The jump from NCAA Division II to Power-Four, Division I football will not be an easy transition for McKenzie if he chooses to transfer to the Heights, but his experience at the collegiate level — in some capacity — is relatively extensive.

McKenzie also has offers from James Madison, Wyoming, Colorado State, New Mexico State, Southern Mississippi, Temple, and Arkansas State, among several more Division I programs.

