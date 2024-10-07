Boston College Women’s Soccer Falls to Clemson, The Rundown: October 7, 2024

BC Bulletin

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

The Boston College women’s soccer team suffered a road loss to the Clemson Tigers 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. 

The Tigers got on the board in the 19th minute of the match with a goal by defender Mackenzie Duff. The team extended its lead in the 46th minute with a goal by midfielder Kendall Bodak, who also tallied an assist on the first score. 

Eagles goalie Wiebke Willebrandt tallied eight saves in the contest which is tied for her season-high (Sept. 12 vs. Notre Dame). 

Clemson outshot Boston College 19-9 and attempted more shots on goal 11-4. 

With the loss, the Eagles fall to 10-3-1 on the year. Next up, Boston College hosts Florida State on Saturday night for “Pink Night.” Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

Eagles Results:

  • Field Hockey: UMass 1, Boston College 0.
  • Women’s Soccer: Clemson 2, Boston College 0.
  • Volleyball: SMU 3, Boston College 2.

Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener: 

4 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • The Boston College women’s basketball team highlighted its staff on social media for National Coaches Day.
  • The Boston College softball team defeated Brown 3-0 and Stonehill 8-2 on Sunday as a part of fall ball.
  • Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers recorded seven receptions for 111 yards and one rush attempt for nine yards in the Ravens 41-38 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

