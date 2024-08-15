Boston College Women's Soccer Opens Season With Shutout Win Over Jacksonville
The Boston College Eagles women’s soccer team opened its season with a 1-0 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins on Thursday afternoon.
The sole goal by either team came at the 36:09 mark in the first half by Eagles forward Ella Richards. Midfielder Bella Douglas tallied the assist.
The Dolphins scored a goal late in the contest on a penalty kick that hit off the post and rebounded into the goal, however was waved off due to an offsides penalty.
In total, the Boston College offense attempted 22 shots and seven shots on goal, while Jacksonville attempted six shots and zero shots on goal.
Eagles goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt played the entirety of the game. On the other side, Dolphins goalkeepers Gretchen Duttenhofer and Pia Bozic each played for 45 minutes and tallied a combined five saves and one goal against.
With the victory, Boston College head coach Chris Watkins earned his first win in Chestnut Hill.
“It was a tough game today to come out and have so many chances and so many chances, I think we finished with 22 shots and only get the one goal,” said Watkins. “It was hard. Our girls worked pretty hard for awhile, but as the shots stopped going in, I think we got a little bit more frustrated and a little bit more frustrated and frankly, at the end, weren’t as good as we need to be, but it was a nice goal, just what we had on the board. We needed to be quick in transition. Bella went into a tackle and played the perfect ball forward and on her front foot, Ella, ready to go, dribbled the goalkeeper for a really nice goal.”