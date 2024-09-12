Boston College Women's Soccer Preps for No. 13 Notre Dame, The Rundown: September 12, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
ACC play picks up this week as the Boston College Eagles (7-1-0) look to take on No. 13 ranked Notre Dame tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
In their previous matchup against Cal State Fullerton, which BC won 1-0, the Eagles managed to secure the win without a single player registering a goal. The lone score came 24 seconds into the match when a rebound hit off a defender and found the back of the net, giving the Eagles the 1-0 lead.
This will be the first ACC matchup for the Eagles.
Eagles Results:
- No athletic events took place on September 11.
Countdown to Boston College men’s hockey season opener:
29 Days.
Did You Notice?
- Yesterday, on 9/11, media, fellow Americans and fans across the country took time to remember Boston College lacrosse player and alumni Welles Crowther and the heroic sacrifices he made on that fateful day in 2001. Red Bandanas forever. Always Remember. Never Forget.
- ESPN released a nearly 15 minute long video telling the story of Crowther and the immense sacrifice, heroism and bravery he showcased that day.
- This weekend, when Boston College takes on No. 6 Missouri, it will be in front of a sold out crowd in Columbia. The game will be one of only two ranked matchups on the slate for week three of the college football season.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
We’ll Leave You With This:
Published