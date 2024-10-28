Boston College Women’s Soccer Shuts Out Miami, The Rundown: October 28, 2024
The Boston College women’s soccer team earned its 11th win of the season with a shutout victory over the Miami Hurricanes 3-0 on Sunday afternoon for Senior Day.
The scoring started in the 15th minute of the contest with a goal by forward Aislin Streicek. After taking the one-score advantage, the Eagles didn’t score another goal until the second half when midfielder Georgina Clarke added a score to the board in the 71st minute and forward Paige Peltier capped it off with a goal in the 74th minute of the match.
In total, the Boston College offense attempted ten shots and four shots on goal while the Miami offense attempted 16 shots and five shots on goal.
Eagles goalie Wiebke Willebrandt tallied four saves and was credited with the shutout.
Boston College will host Syracuse for its final regular season game of the year on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Eagles Results:
- Field Hockey: No. 2 UNC 4, No. 9 Boston College 0.
- Volleyball: Virginia 3, Boston College 2.
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College 4, No. 3 Clarkson 3.
- Women’s Soccer: Boston College 3, Miami 0.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
7 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers caught seven receptions for 115 yards in the Ravens 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.
- The Boston College softball program has announced the dates for its Friday Night Catching Clinic.
- Class of 2026 offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr., visited Boston College on Friday.
Special Media:
