Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Hiring Assistant Coach to Staff

Boston College men’s basketball head coach Luke Murray has his first new staffer at Boston College.

The program is hiring former Syracuse staffer Brenden Straughn to serve as an assistant coach, according to a report from ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.

“Boston College’s Luke Murray is hiring Brenden Straughn as an assistant coach, sources told ESPN,” said Borzello via X. “Straughn spent the last three seasons at Syracuse and was at George Washington previously. Brings ACC experience and strong recruiting connections in the DMV area.”

Boston College’s Luke Murray is hiring Brenden Straughn as an assistant coach, sources told ESPN. Straughn spent the last three seasons at Syracuse and was at George Washington previously. Brings ACC experience and strong recruiting connections in the DMV area. pic.twitter.com/LP0Foiwzje — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 6, 2026

Straughn started with the Orange in March of 2023 as an assistant coach. In his three seasons with the team, he helped Syracuse to a 49-48 overall record and three ACC Tournament appearances.

He was let go by Syracuse at the end of the season in March, according to The Daily Orange.

Prior to his stint at Syracuse, Straughn had stops at Eleanor Roosevelt High School (2013-16), Team Takeover (2013-18), Loyola Maryland (2018-19), Saint Joseph’s (2019-22), and George Washington (2022-23).

Straughn is a graduate of Hood College and played for the Blazers from 2008-12.

"Brenden is one of the bright young minds in college basketball," said former Syracuse head coach Adrian Autry on Straughn in 2023. "He checks all the boxes of a quality coach with his experience in recruiting, player development, relationship building, and teaching the game of basketball. He is going to be a great fit on our staff and an important addition to the Syracuse family."

Murray, a UConn assistant coach, was hired by Boston College on March 26 to be the program’s 14th head coach. He replaced Earl Grant who was fired at the end of the Eagles’ season after five seasons with the program. Grant boasted a 72-92 overall record in his time on the Heights.

Although Murray is not in Chestnut Hill at the moment due to UConn being in the national championship, he is already dealing with a busy offseason for the Eagles as five Eagles have decided to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Tuesday, guard Akbar Waheed III, guard Luka Toews, forward/center Boden Kapke, guard Fred Payne, and guard Donald Hand Jr.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior