Boston College Women’s Soccer Beats Stonehill in Season Opener: The Rundown
The Boston College Eagles women’s soccer team opened its 2025 campaign with a 4-1 win over Stonehill on Thursday night.
After a scoreless first half, Boston College’s offense got going in the second.
The Eagles saw goals from Emily Mara, Milla Lee, Sophia Lowenberg, and Amalia Dray.
Next up, Boston College hosts FDU on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.
Today’s Schedule:
Field Hockey: Boston College vs. UMass Lowell (scrimmage) | 11 a.m.
Eagles Results:
Women’s Soccer: Boston College 4, Stonehill 1.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
15 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College women’s basketball released its 2025-26 non-conference schedule. The Eagles open their season on Nov. 3 against Holy Cross.
- Boston College WR Jaedn Skeete made an impressive catch during training camp on Thursday.
- Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens spoke on his decision to return to the program. Hagens was selected by the Boston Bruins with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in June.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“To have such a down Big East tournament but to then go and be able to knock out the number one team in the country, the defending champs, and Indiana and [Indiana head coach] Bobby Knight. We stood up, represented the Big East and [Boston College] very well, and had a great run.”- Bill Curley on 1994 March Madness
