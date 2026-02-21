Scenes From Boston College Men's Hockey's Home Win Against UConn: Photo Gallery

Boston College's effort was powered by sophomore forward James Hagens, who secured his second career hat trick on three well-placed snipes. Although UConn showed fight early in the second frame, burying two goals to even the game at 2-2, freshman goaltender Louka Cloutier stepped up to hold the Huskies scoreless for the rest of the night as the Eagles pulled ahead to win 5-2.

1. Boston College Fans Cheer On the Eagles

Boston College fans cheer on the Eagles during warmups at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College fans bang on the glass and cheer on goaltender Alex Musielak before a game against UConn.

2. Lukas Gustafsson Prepares for the Huskies

Lukas Gustafsson stands during warmups at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College defenseman Lukas Gustafsson prepares to take on UConn.

3. Oscar Hemming Takes a Slapshot

Oscar Hemming takes a slapshot during warmups at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Oscar Hemming practices his slapshot during warmups. The freshman scored his first career goal against Merrimack in the Eagles' most recent outing.

4. Teddy Stiga Boxes Out Tristan Fraser

Teddy Stiga boxes out Tristan Fraser during a faceoff at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Teddy Stiga boxes out UConn forward Tristan Fraser during the opening faceoff.

5. Saved By Cloutier!

Louka Cloutier makes a save at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College goaltender Louka Cloutier makes a save in the first period. The freshman's 21 stops were good for a .913 save percentage.

6. James Hagens Puts the Eagles Up 1-0

James Hagens fist-bumps the bench after scoring a goal at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward James Hagens fist-bumps the bench after scoring a goal in the first period.

7. Hagens Does It Again!

James Hagens celebrates after scoring a goal at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward James Hagens raises his stick after scoring his second goal of the night. The sophomore recorded his fifth multi-goal game of the season.

8. Dean Letourneau Faces Off Against Mike Murtagh

Dean Letourneau faces off against Mike Murtagh at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Dean Letourneau takes a face-off against UConn forward Mike Murtagh. The sophomore impressed on the dot, winning nine of his 15 draws. He also contributed three assists.

9. Hat Trick Hagens

James Hagens celebrates after scoring his hat trick goal at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward James Hagens celebrates after scoring his third goal of the night. The contest marked the sophomore's second hat trick of the season.

10. Welcome Back Landan Resendes!

Landan Resendes celebrates with Will Skahan after scoring a goal at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Landan Resendes celebrates with defenseman Will Skahan after scoring a goal. Resendes notched his third career goal after missing the last two games for the Eagles.

11. Boston College Players Huddle Around Landan Resendes

Boston College players huddle around Landan Resendes after a goal at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College players surround Landan Resendes after his third-period goal.

12. Teddy Stiga Ices It

Teddy Stiga celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty-net goal at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward Teddy Stiga celebrates after scoring an empty-net goal to seal the game.

13. Landan Resendes Fist-Bumps Oscar Hemming

Landan Resendes fist-bumps Oscar Hemming after the win at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forwards Landan Resendes and Oscar Hemming fist-bump after taking down UConn.

14. James Hagens Embraces Louka Cloutier

James Hagens talks to Louka Cloutier after the win at Conte Forum on Feb. 20, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI

Boston College forward James Hagens hugs and speaks with goaltender Louka Cloutier after the win.

