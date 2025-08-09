Boston College Women's Basketball Adds Graduate Transfer From Georgetown College: The Rundown
As the fall season for college sports approaches fast, the Boston College women’s basketball program announced a late-summer signing on Friday—graduate-student guard Teionni McDaniel.
McDaniel is coming off two seasons at Georgetown College in Kentucky, where she averaged 14.0 points per game on a 48.0 shooting rate from the field and 34.0 percent shooting from three.
In McDaniel, BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee is gaining an experienced, two-way player who is set to join a squad that went 6-12 in conference play last season.
"We're excited to welcome Teionni to the Heights," said Bernabei-McNamee. "She's an athletic, two-way player whose speed and natural basketball instinct should make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor. Her ability to change the game with her defense and create opportunities in transition will be a huge asset to our team."
The 5-foot-9 Las Vegas, Nev. native shot 77.0 percent from the free-throw line in 2024-25 and averaged 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
McDaniel scored in double figures 23 times last season in 31 games. She made a stretch of 16 straight games with 10-plus points and averaged 19.6 ppg on 52.6 percent shooting from the field, recording at least five assists in eight games while snatching a career-high nine rebounds.
The Eagles’ latest newcomer transferred to Georgetown College from Northern Arizona, where she appeared in 19 games in 2021-22, scoring a season-high 12 points against Northern Colorado on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor. McDaniel originally played at Hawaii, where she arrived in 2020.
The BC women’s basketball program finished its 2024-25 campaign with a 16-18 overall record on a two-game losing streak. The Eagles boasted a 12-5 record at home but were 3-10 on the road and finished 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Saturday, August 9.
Eagles Results:
Men's Soccer: Boston College defeated Fairfield in an exhibition game. The final score was not announced.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
21 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College Eagles On SI will play an integral role in the start-up of the new College Hockey On SI site, which launched Thursday. News about the Boston College men's and women's hockey programs will still be featured on BC Eagles On SI, but for more news on the entire college hockey landscape, make sure to follow the site.
- The Boston College men's basketball program has been putting in the work this offseason. The Eagles are now in the process of preparing for the 2025-26 season now that official practices have begun.
- A trio of former Boston College football players—linebacker Kam Arnold, and offensive linemen Alec Lindstrom and Jack Conley—saw action in the New England Patriots' joint practice with the Washington Commanders this week, including in the first preseason game of 2025 for the two NFL organizations.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On why he spent time with Luke Kuechly] "So I could figure out how to raise my son to be like Luke."
- Ryan Kalil
