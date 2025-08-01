Former Boston College Football Center Signed by Patriots: The Rundown
Former Boston College football center Alec Lindstrom has been signed by the New England Patriots.
The transaction was announced on Wednesday afternoon and was one of multiple moves by the Patriots.
Lindstrom played at Boston College from 2017-21 where he was a three-time All-ACC honoree.
He was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 2022 and also had stints with the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, and the UFL’s Memphis Showboats.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
29 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College Eagles football program shared photos from the team's second day of training camp on Thursday.
- Class of 2026 basketball prospect Kennedy Woolston put Boston College in her final four schools alongside Arizona State, BYU, and Kansas State.
- Former Boston College offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo spoke on Bill O'Brien during Chicago Bears training camp.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
August 1, 1931: Legendary track athlete Harold Connolly, who won a gold medal in the hammer throw at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia, was born in Somerville, Mass.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I never met a cold cut I didn't like.”- Art Donovan
