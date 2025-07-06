Charlotte North’s All Star Game Goal Cracks SportsCenter Top 10: The Rundown
The Women’s Lacrosse League held its All-Star Game on Friday night.
During the game, former Boston College attacker Charlotte North, who was also a captain for the contest, scored an impressive goal in the fourth quarter that went between her legs and into the net.
The play came in at No. 4 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 on Saturday.
Team Izzy (Izzy Scane) beat Team North 24-20.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Sunday, July 6.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Saturday, July 5.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
55 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2026 Boston College defensive lineman commit Dominic Funke shared a video of a summer workout via social media.
- Class of 2026 pitcher/infielder prospect Jackson Ciarmello visited Boston College this weekend.
- Boston College Senior Associate AD for External Relations Jamie DiLoreto is being honored by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I know at the beginning of the game I started off slow personally, didn't feel like I was doing what I needed to do, so kind of just doing a little self-talk, I need to be a leader for this team and I need to do that through not just words but through actions, so that was my mindset going into the second half."- Donovan Ezeiruaku
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social