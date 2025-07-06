BC Bulletin

Charlotte North's All Star Game Goal Cracks SportsCenter Top 10: The Rundown

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Women’s Lacrosse League (wlacrosseleague) via X

The Women’s Lacrosse League held its All-Star Game on Friday night. 

During the game, former Boston College attacker Charlotte North, who was also a captain for the contest, scored an impressive goal in the fourth quarter that went between her legs and into the net.

The play came in at No. 4 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 on Saturday. 

Team Izzy (Izzy Scane) beat Team North 24-20.

Today’s Schedule:

No games are scheduled for Sunday, July 6.

Eagles Results:

No games were scheduled for Saturday, July 5.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

55 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • Class of 2026 Boston College defensive lineman commit Dominic Funke shared a video of a summer workout via social media.
  • Class of 2026 pitcher/infielder prospect Jackson Ciarmello visited Boston College this weekend.
  • Boston College Senior Associate AD for External Relations Jamie DiLoreto is being honored by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“I know at the beginning of the game I started off slow personally, didn't feel like I was doing what I needed to do, so kind of just doing a little self-talk, I need to be a leader for this team and I need to do that through not just words but through actions, so that was my mindset going into the second half."

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Special Media:

