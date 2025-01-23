Class of 2026 EDGE Receives Offer From Boston College, The Rundown: January 23, 2025
Class of 2026 EDGE Hudson Woods has received an offer from Boston College.
The high school junior shared the announcement via a social media post earlier in the week.
“After a great conversation with @CoachB212 I am extremely blessed and thankful to receive my 14th D1 offer from Boston College,” said Woods via X.
Woods is a product of Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch, Texas. In 2024, he recorded 66 tackles, 29 quarterback hurries, 20 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four batted balls, and three forced fumbles.
Currently, he is listed as a three-star prospect with a 5.5 rating, according to Rivals.
Today's Schedule:
Women's Basketball: Boston College vs. Notre Dame | 7 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
22 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College Athletics has announced this week's Eagles of the Week. The list features three student-athletes, women's basketball guard T'yana Todd, swimming & diving's Lauren Lee, and men's hockey forward James Hagens.
- Boston College women's basketball guard T'yana Todd was named to the NCAA's Week 12 Starting 5 list.
- Class of 2026 linebacker and tight end Rocky Cummings has received an offer from Boston College.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“He liked to play a little ball. He could play, but he wasn’t me, and I couldn’t play football, either, so I didn’t try to compare that.”- Michael Adams on Doug Flutie
