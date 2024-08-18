Class of 2026 Offensive Tackle Tavian Branch Receives Offer From Boston College, The Rundown: August 18, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Class of 2026 offensive and defensive tackle Tavian Branch has received an offer from Boston College.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound prospect is a product of Riverside High School in Taylor, Penn., and is a three-star with a 5.5 rating, according to Rivals.
The Eagles are Branch’s 11th Division I offer. He also holds offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Kent State, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Kentucky, and West Virginia.
Today’s Schedule:
Women’s Soccer: Merrimack at Boston College | 1 p.m. ET | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
15 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was spotted signing autographs for fans alongside Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson ahead of the two teams preseason game on Saturday.
- Five Boston College commits landed on the Boston Herald’s Preseason All-Star Team. Running back Mekhi Dodd (‘25) and offensive linemen Brady Bekkenhuis (‘26) and Marcelino Antunes (‘26) made the First-Team Offense while defensive linemen Micah Amedee (‘25) and Mac Fitzgerald (‘26) made the First-Team defense.
- Team USA defeated Puerto Rico 28-4 in the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship on Saturday. Boston College attacker Emma LoPinto scored five goals and tallied three assists for eight points and midfielder Shea Baker scored one goal, while goalie Shea Dolce tallied three goals against in the win. Team USA is a perfect 2-0 in the event.
Special Media:
Check out our…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BCCentralSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
We’ll Leave You With This:
Published