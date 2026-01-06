Former Boston College Football Starting Offensive Guard Commits to Louisville

Former Boston College football offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, who decided to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 29, 2025, has committed to Louisville, he announced on Instagram in a joint post with a Louisville sports fanpage account.

In 2025, which turned out to be his final season on the Heights, Daugherty started in all 10 games he appeared in at left guard. Daugherty’s only start in 2024 as a redshirt freshman came against Nebraska in the Bad Bow Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, and he did not register any snaps in 2023 as a true freshman.

According to the post, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Troy, Mich., native recorded 742 pass-block snaps without surrendering a single sack during his tenure in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

A Brother Rice High School product, Daugherty earned First-Team All-State, Prepzone Division 3 All-State, Michigan High School Football Coaches Association All-Region Detroit, and Detroit News All-North honors as a defensive tackle.

Daugherty made the transition to offensive line at BC during his second campaign and has been thriving ever since.

According to 247 Sports, Daugherty was rated the nation’s No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal this offseason, including the No. 155 overall player.

On3 and Rivals, however, gave Daugherty a four-star rating and listed him as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and the No. 46 overall player in the country for this transfer window.

While Daugherty elected to stay in the Atlantic Coast Conference with his next destination, the Eagles and the Cardinals are not scheduled to play in 2026, so he will not get the chance to battle against his former teammates next season.

The Eagles’ offensive-line unit this year will have a completely different look from both a personnel standpoint and how it operates, as the program released former O-line coach Matt Applebaum on Dec. 5, 2025, and hired Kurt Anderson from UMass just over a week later, on Dec. 14.

Out of the former Eagles who have decided to enter the transfer portal after BC’s 2025 campaign came to a conclusion with a win on the road in Syracuse — which marked the team’s second win of the year and first FBS and ACC win — Daugherty is the seventh to announce his next destination.

He joins quarterback Dylan Lonergan (Rutgers), running back Turbo Richard (Indiana), wide receiver Semaj Fleming (Appalachian State), running back/wide receiver Datrell Jones (Holy Cross), and offensive lineman Jack Funke (Bryant).

