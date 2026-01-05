Where Boston College Men's Hockey is Ranked After Week 12

The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team won the only game it played last week.

The Eagles defeated the Lake Superior State Lakers 4-3 last Monday night to take third place in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off.

Boston College, which was without James Hagens, Teddy Stiga, Luka Radivojevic, and head coach Greg Brown in the contest, saw goals from Dean Letourneau, Will Moore, and two from Will Vote in the victory.

Although the team won, Boston College maintained its spot in the USCHO rankings this week at No. 13 with 410 points.

Michigan remained the No. 1 team with 46 first-place votes and 995 points, followed by Michigan State at No. 2 with two first-place votes and 908 points, Wisconsin at No. 3 with one first-place vote and 866 points, North Dakota at No. 4 with 854 points, and Minnesota Duluth capped off the top five with 784 points.

As for Hockey East teams, six made the rankings this week. Joining Boston College is UConn at No. 10 with 517 points, Maine at No. 12 with 411 points, Northeastern at No. 16 with 231 points, Providence at No. 18 with 157 points, and Boston University at No. 19 with 101 points.

Two additional conference teams received votes this week, but did not make the rankings. New Hampshire picked up 24 votes and UMass received 13 votes.

Three in-state teams also earned votes this week. Harvard gained 38 votes which was the second-most among non-ranked teams, Bentley picked up 15 votes, and Holy Cross received five votes.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

2025-26 USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Week 13 Poll:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points)

Michigan (46)- 995, 16-4-0 Michigan State (2)- 908, 14-4-0 Wisconsin (1)- 866, 13-3-2 North Dakota- 854, 16-4-0 Minnesota Duluth- 784, 14-6-0 Western Michigan (1)- 776, 14-6-0 Denver- 662, 12-7-2 Quinnipiac- 648, 14-4-2 Penn State- 578, 12-6-0 UConn- 517, 11-5-3 Dartmouth- 463, 12-4-0 Maine- 411, 12-7-2 Boston College- 410, 11-6-1 Cornell- 328, 9-4-0 Minnesota State- 298, 12-5-5 Northeastern- 231, 10-7-0 Augustana- 173, 12-6-3 Providence- 157, 9-7-2 Boston University- 101, 9-8-1 Princeton- 83, 10-4-0

Others receiving votes: Union 76, Harvard 38, New Hampshire 24, Arizona State 19, Michigan Tech 19, St. Cloud State 16, Bentley 15, St. Thomas 14, Massachusetts 13, Bemidji State 6, Bowling Green 5, Holy Cross 5, Miami 5, Colorado College 1, RIT 1

