Class of 2026 OL Adrian Hamilton Receives Offer From Boston College, The Rundown: August 21, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Class of 2026 offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton has received an offer from Boston College.
Hamilton is a product of St. John’s College High School in Washington D.C., and is rated as a three-star (5.5) prospect, according to Rivals.
The Eagles are one of multiple programs to send an offer to Hamilton, joining Wake Forest, Coastal Carolina, Morgan State, USF, Maryland, West Virginia, Toledo, Syracuse, Marshall, East Carolina, Charlotte, and Virginia Tech.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
12 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s soccer midfielder Ask Ekeland ranked No. 24 in Top Drawer Soccer’s Preseason Top 100 Rankings.
- Team USA has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship after defeating Israel 34-2. Boston College attacker Emma LoPinto and midfielder Shea Baker each tallied a pair of goals, while LoPinto also tallied four assists in the victory.
- Three-star EDGE and Boston College class of 2025 commit Israel Oladipupo has been named a team captain for Noblesville High School’s football team. The senior ranks No. 1,036 nationally, No. 78 in EDGEs, and No. 17 in the state of Ind., according to 247Sports Composite and committed to the Eagles on June 15.
- Boston College women’s forward NeNe Ndiaye tallied five points, four rebounds, and three assists in Senegal’s 69-59 win over Brazil in the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Pre-Qualifying Tournament.
Special Media:
