Contact Period Opens For Class of 2026, The Rundown: June 16, 2024
June 15 marks the first day that Division I and Division II colleges can reach out to high school student-athletes from the class of 2026 and speak with them, send recruiting info, and verbally offer a prospect.
Both the Boston College women’s soccer and hockey programs shared the news on social media about Saturday being “Opening Day” as some call it.
As for the men’s basketball team, reports have surfaced of who has been contacted so far. According to reports, some of the recruits that the Eagles have reached out to include four-star forward Sebastian Wilkins (per 24/7 High School Hoops), guard Jayden Hodge (per Made Hoops Reporter Brian Flinn), wing Chidi Nwigwe (per 247Sports’ Dushawn London), and four-star power forward Vincent Osazee (per Jake Lieberman), who is a Mass., native.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
78 days.
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2026 offensive and defensive lineman David Kerr Jr., announced via social media that he will be attending Boston College’s two camps on June 19. The events on Wednesday are an Elite Skill One-Day Clinic and a Big Man Clinic. Kerr is a product of Wethersfield High School in Wethersfield, Conn.
- Three-star class of 2025 offensive lineman Cameron Herron announced his top six schools that he will be deciding from. Boston College made the list alongside West Virginia, Iowa, Northwestern, Cincinnati, and Louisville. Herron will commit on July 4.
- Class of 2025 cornerback Uriah Points committed to Liberty on Saturday evening. The rising senior received an offer from Boston College.
