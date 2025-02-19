BC Bulletin

Donald Hand Jr. Leads Team in Points in Win Over Virginia Tech, The Rundown: February 19, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Feb 15, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) dribbles with the ball during the second half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Despite the game itself being a defensive slugfest last night in Boston College's win over Virginia Tech, sophomore guard Donald Hand Jr. led all BC scorers with 16 points on the night as part of the 54-36 win.

His efforts reinforced his 16.5 ppg average and showcased yet again how Hand can be a lone offensive bright spot for the Eagles when he needs to be. However, Hand had one of his slower rebounding efforts thus far on the season with just a pair of defensive boards on the stat sheet from last night.

Next up for the Eagles is Georgia Tech this Saturday from the Conte Forum at 2 p.m.

Today’s Schedule:

Eagles Results:

  • Men's Tennis: Boston College 6, Merrimack 1
  • Men's Basketball: Boston College 54, Virginia Tech 36

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

192 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College has its next president. Rev. John T. “Jack” Butler will take over the helm after the summer of 2026.
  • The Boston College men's basketball program joined some elite company after its defensive efforts last night.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“Don't worry. We won't forget Welles.”

President Obama on Welles Crowther

Special Media: 

