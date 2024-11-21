Eagles Women's Hoops Continues to Roll, The Rundown: November 21, 2024
The Boston College women's basketball team took home another win on Wednesday night after blowing out New Hampshire 80-45.
With the win, the Eagles improved to 5-1 on the season following the team's lone early loss at Harvard. Dontavia Waggoner led all Boston College scorers with her 16 points on a remarkable 8-11 shooting clip, followed closely by Andrea Daley, who poured in 12 points of her own in the win.
Perhaps more importantly, though, was Boston College's willingness to let its role players play some significant minutes in the game. All Boston College players logged at least 11 minutes in the game.
At 5-1, Boston College currently holds more wins than any other team in the ACC. Conference play for the Eagles begins on December 8, when the team takes on 2 p.m. in Charlottesville.
The Eagles resume play at Holy Cross on Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
Eagles Results:
- Women's Tennis: Olivia Benton's season ended earlier this week at the NCAA Singles Championship in Waco, Texas.
- Volleyball: The Eagles took home the win against Syracuse 3-2.
- Women's Basketball: The Eagles defeated New Hampshire 80-45.
Today's Schedule:
- Women's Tennis will continue to play in the NCAA Championships in Waco, Texas.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
85 Days
This week's Eagles of the week were announced yesterday via social media.
