Five Eagles Win Gold Medal With Team USA at The World Games 2025
The United States has added another medal to its count.
Team USA beat Team Canada 16-8 in the women’s lacrosse gold medal game at The World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China, on Monday.
Team USA has five current and former Boston College women’s lacrosse players on the team in current goalie Shea Dolce, and former attackers Sam Apuzzo, Kenzie Kent, and Charlotte North as well as midfielder Cassidy Weeks.
The USA got on the board within the first minute of the game with a score by Marie McCool (UNC ‘18) and North added some support to make it 2-0 early in the first quarter.
Erica Evans put Canada on the board 2-1 with 6:10 to go in the frame, however the USA continued to dominate and outscored Canada 5-2 in the final six minutes of the frame.
Canada put the first goal of the second on the board with a score from Nicole Perroni in the first seven seconds, but that was all the team could execute in the quarter.
The USA extended its lead with three unanswered goals to close out the first half. Weeks recorded a pair of scores while Kent had one to give Team USA the 10-4 advantage at half.
Dolce started in the net for Team USA and played for the first half of the contest. In the victory, she notched 11 saves, a .730 save percentage, and allowed just four goals.
Ellie Masera opened the scoring in the second half for Team USA with 6:23 to go in the third. McCool, Apuzzo, and North all had goals in the quarter while Canada only scored one to give USA the 14-5 lead heading into the last frame.
In the fourth, Canada outscored Team USA 3-2, however was in too large of a hole to complete a comeback.
Apuzzo put up the final two scores to cement the 16-8 victory for Team USA.
Canada will earn the silver medal. Team Australia beat Japan 13-12 to capture the bronze medal.