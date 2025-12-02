Boston College AD Blake James Retaining Bill O'Brien, Emphasizes Commitment to Football
Although just three days into the offseason, it has been a busy one for Boston College football.
On Monday, the program announced the hiring of Auburn assistant general manager of recruiting and Boston College alum Kenyatta Watson to serve as its general manager.
Now, athletic director Blake James has released a letter about his commitment to improving the program and retaining head coach Bill O’Brien.
“Like many, I believe Coach O'Brien is the right man to be our head coach. I also realize that Boston College must respond to major changes taking place in intercollegiate athletics, including the House legal settlement, which created a framework through which colleges and universities may directly share revenue with student-athletes,” said James in the release. “While our Athletics program participated in revenue sharing this past year, effective immediately, it will increase its commitment to the maximum permissible level, putting it in line with our Autonomy Four conference peers. The University is committed to supporting football with the resources necessary to compete while maintaining its longstanding academic and ethical standards.”
O’Brien will enter his third year in Chestnut Hill in 2026. In his first season in 2024, the Eagles went 7-6 overall and made an appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl. BC’s seven wins was the first time the program had hit that mark since 2018.
The team had a regression year in 2025 where it went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. The Eagles won their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and their season finale at Syracuse 34-12 on Saturday with a ten-game skid in between.
James also shared that the program has received a multi-million dollar challenge to match over the coming years.
“To meet the resource requirements of this new moment for BC football, philanthropic support will be critical,” said James. “I am pleased to announce that Boston College has received a $50 million challenge to match on a 1-1 basis over the next 5-7 years new endowment gifts for athletics scholarships and operational costs (travel, nutrition, and medical care, etc.) Details about this extraordinary commitment will be announced in the coming days. The University intends to launch a special fundraising effort separate from its existing Soaring Higher campaign to meet not only the $50 million match, but to add to it and raise even more new endowment to support BC's Athletics program.”
James also detailed the addition of Watson, what his position will entail, and how it will improve the program.
“In addition, BC will make significant investments in operational and administrative support for football, most notably the addition of a General Manager (Kenyatta Watson) to support roster management, player recruitment and development, and general program oversight,” said James. “These enhancements will strengthen our ability to operate effectively within the evolving landscape of college athletics and to compete at the highest level.”
Boston College’s busy active offseason will continue on Wednesday as the program is expected to sign its 25-member class of 2026 on Early Signing Day.