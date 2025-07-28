Former Boston College Baseball Pitcher Earns Loss For Hops: The Rundown
Former Boston College baseball pitcher John West started on the mound for the Hillsboro Hops on Saturday.
In his latest outing, West went five innings and allowed eight hits, eight runs (all earned), walked two batters, and struck out two.
With the performance, he falls to 5-7 on the year with a 5.71 ERA.
The Hops lost to the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-7.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Monday, July 28.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Sunday, July 27.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
33 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College football won ESPN’s superlative for Best Tribute for the team’s Red Bandanna alternate uniforms.
- Former Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku is making a name for himself in the early days of Dallas Cowboys training camp.
- Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens and his brother, Eagles defenseman Michael Hagens, went to the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere last week. James was selected by the Boston Bruins in the NHL draft in June and Adam Sandler announced the selection during the draft.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"He's about as big as [Seattle Seahawks All-Pro nose guard] Joe Nash, and twice as quick. He's very, very intense, and he's incredibly strong. You look at him and it looks like his skin is on too tight."- Scout Joel Buchsbaum on Mike Ruth
