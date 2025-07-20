Former Boston College Baseball Pitcher Starts For Dodgers: The Rundown
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
Former Boston College baseball pitcher Emmet Sheehan started on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
In his most recent outing, Sheehan went three innings and allowed seven hits, five runs (all earned), walked one batter, and struck out three.
The Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 which handed Sheehan his first loss of the season. He is now 1-1 on the year.
Today’s Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Sunday, July 20.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Saturday, July 19.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
41 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Chicago Bears shared a photo of former Boston College offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo inking his rookie contract.
- Former Boston College men’s basketball players Jaeden Zackery and Mason Madsen are on the roster for Boston vs. Cancer in The Basketball Tournament. In the opening round, Boston vs. Cancer lost to The Ville 91-71 on Saturday.
- Boston College football running back Alex Broome was named to the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"That animal used to stick his head in my belly and drive me into the backfield so hard that when I picked myself up and looked around, there was a path chopped through the field like the farmer had run a plow over it."- Jim Parker on Ernie Stautner
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published