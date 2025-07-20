BC Bulletin

Former Boston College Baseball Pitcher Starts For Dodgers: The Rundown

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Jul 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning of the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jul 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan (80) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning of the game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Boston College baseball pitcher Emmet Sheehan started on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

In his most recent outing, Sheehan went three innings and allowed seven hits, five runs (all earned), walked one batter, and struck out three. 

The Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 which handed Sheehan his first loss of the season. He is now 1-1 on the year.

Today’s Schedule:

No games are scheduled for Sunday, July 20.

Eagles Results:

No games were scheduled for Saturday, July 19.

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

41 days. 

Did You Notice?

  • The Chicago Bears shared a photo of former Boston College offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo inking his rookie contract.
  • Former Boston College men’s basketball players Jaeden Zackery and Mason Madsen are on the roster for Boston vs. Cancer in The Basketball Tournament. In the opening round, Boston vs. Cancer lost to The Ville 91-71 on Saturday.
  • Boston College football running back Alex Broome was named to the 2025 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

"That animal used to stick his head in my belly and drive me into the backfield so hard that when I picked myself up and looked around, there was a path chopped through the field like the farmer had run a plow over it."

Jim Parker on Ernie Stautner

Special Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/All Things BC