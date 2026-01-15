Boston College Football Picks Up SMU Transfer LB Out of Portal
Boston College football has signed SMU transfer linebacker Justin Medlock.
The program made the announcement via social media on Thursday afternoon.
“Leader in the middle," said Boston College football via X. Welcome LB, @_JustinMedlock to BC."
The Missouri City, Texas, native spent two seasons with the Mustangs. During that time frame, he appeared in 18 games and tallied 28 total tackles (14 solo and 14 assisted), one tackle for loss, one sack, one pick six, and two passes defended.
Prior to his time at SMU, Medlock played two seasons at Utah from 2022-23 where he appeared in 15 games and totaled nine tackles (five solo and four assisted) and one tackle for loss.
Medlock announced that he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Jan. 5.
This year’s transfer portal window will remain open until Friday.
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:
- Justin Medlock | Senior | Linebacker | Missouri City, Texas | 6-0, 223 | Previous School: SMU/Utah
- Landon Wright | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Fresno, Calif. | 5-11, 173 | Previous School: Washington State
- Bryce LaFollette | Redshirt Junior | Punter | Chesapeake Beach, Md. | 6-3, 210 | Previous School: Towson/Virginia Tech
- Jani Norwood | Redshirt Freshman | Offensive Lineman | Ramsuer, N.C. | 6-4, 290 | Previous School: UNC
- Vegeur Jean Jumeau | Offensive Tackle | Nashville, Tenn. | 6-8, 288 | Previous School: Tennessee State
- Kris Jones | Freshman | Linebacker | Stafford, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Georgia
- Christian Hudson | Defensive Tackle | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 6-1, 300 | Previous School: Colorado
- Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame
- Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State
- Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate
- Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida
- Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central
- Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas
- Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
- Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
- Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
- Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
