Boston College Football Picks Up SMU Transfer LB Out of Portal

Boston College football has signed SMU transfer linebacker Justin Medlock.

The program made the announcement via social media on Thursday afternoon.

“Leader in the middle," said Boston College football via X. Welcome LB, @_JustinMedlock to BC."

Leader in the middle. Welcome LB, @_JustinMedlock to BC pic.twitter.com/VR2BCcrqgS — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) January 15, 2026

The Missouri City, Texas, native spent two seasons with the Mustangs. During that time frame, he appeared in 18 games and tallied 28 total tackles (14 solo and 14 assisted), one tackle for loss, one sack, one pick six, and two passes defended.

Prior to his time at SMU, Medlock played two seasons at Utah from 2022-23 where he appeared in 15 games and totaled nine tackles (five solo and four assisted) and one tackle for loss.

Medlock announced that he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Jan. 5.

I will be entering the Transfer Portal with 1yr of eligibility left... Grad Transfer pic.twitter.com/xtlLDqdNJy — Justin Medlock † (@_JustinMedlock) January 5, 2026

This year’s transfer portal window will remain open until Friday.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

