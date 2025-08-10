Former Boston College Baseball Pitcher Starts For Padres: The Rundown
Former Boston College baseball pitcher Michael King returned to the mound for the San Diego Padres on Saturday night after being reinstated from the 60-day IL.
The Padres hosted the Boston Red Sox. In the outing, King went two innings and allowed four hits, two runs (both earned), walked two batters, and struck out one.
The Padres beat the Red Sox 5-4 in ten innings which moves them to 65-52 on the year.
Today’s Schedule:
Women's Soccer: Boston College at Merrimack (exhibition) | 6:30 p.m. ET
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Saturday, August 9.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
20 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men's soccer shared photos from its exhibition game against Fairfield on Friday night. The final score was not released, but the Eagles beat Fairfield in the contest.
- Former Boston College football running back Cam Barfield spoke on his decision to transfer to Hawaii.
- Boston College target Kenyon Norman has received an offer from Michigan State. Norman is a product Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, and is a running back from the class of 2027.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“Before I was a hockey player, I was a hockey fan. I totally get it. It's hard not to see any free agency decision as a betrayal.”- Johnny Gaudreau
