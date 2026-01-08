Edward Cabrera Trade Grades: Cubs Take Worthwhile Risk in Deal With Marlins
As MLB's free agent market continues to move at a snail's pace, the trade market has garnered significantly more traction, an offseason trend that continued on Wednesday when the Cubs acquired flamethrowing starting pitcher Edward Cabrera from the Marlins in exchange for prospects Owen Caissie, Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo DeLeon.
Chicago, in the market for a frontline starter, landed a player in Cabrera who could be blossoming into just that. Meanwhile, the Marlins gave their farm system a jolt by importing one of MLB's top-100 prospects in Caissie, whom MLB Pipeline ranked as the Cubs’ No. 1 prospect.
That said, let's take a deeper dive and see how both clubs fared in the deal.
Grading the Edward Cabrera trade
Cubs: A-
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer made it clear that the club was prioritizing additions to its pitching staff this winter. And after the Cubs swung-and-missed in their pursuit of free agent Japanese righthander Tatsuya Imai, the club instead looked to the trade market, where they landed a tantalizing starter in Cabrera.
The acquisition of Cabrera immediately checks off two boxes for the Cubs. Cabrera, who posted a strong 25.8% strikeout rate and the same swinging strike rate as Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12.6%) in 2025, can miss bats at a high level, a skill that was lacking in the Cubs’ rotation, which posted the eighth-lowest strikeout rate in the big leagues this past season. Secondly, Cabrera, who isn't a free agent until 2029, gives the Cubs a young starter under team control, something the club sorely needed with starters Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon ticketed for free agency next offseason—and Matthew Boyd’s future uncertain due to his $15 million mutual option.
Cabrera does come with risk. The 27-year-old has a lengthy history of elbow and shoulder injuries, and just last year dealt with right elbow discomfort and a right elbow sprain, the latter of which put him on the injured list in September. Additionally, Cabrera has had issues with control, as he’s walked 11.7% of the batters he’s faced in five years in the majors. The Cubs are betting Cabrera will stay healthy and continue to show strides in his control of the strike zone, as he did in 2025. It’s a precarious but worthwhile gamble by the Cubs, even if it came at the expense of a potential future star in Caissie, MLB's No. 47 prospect, as well as a top-15 system prospect in Hernandez.
Marlins: B+
The Marlins have excelled at developing starting pitching, but haven't enjoyed as much success in funneling position player talent to the big leagues. Fully aware of Cabrera’ checkered injury history, as well as the steep going rate for starters nowadays, Miami decided to offload the flamethrowing righty, landing a trio of prospects headlined by Caissie, the crown jewel of the Cubs’ farm system.
Caissie mashed in 99 games for Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate, clubbing 22 home runs while posting a .937 OPS, an exit velocity of 92.1 MPH and a hard-hit rate of 52.6%. Basically, despite his struggles in a brief 12-game stint in the majors in '25, Caissie's raw power is highly likely to translate in MLB for the Marlins.
Miami also landed the Cubs’ No. 11 prospect in Hernandez, a 22-year-old with elite bat speed, good baserunning skills and the ability to play shortstop, second base and possibly even third base, making him a valuable addition to the farm system.
Finally, De Leon, a corner infielder who played in the Arizona Complex League this past season, hit .276 and showcased a good eye at the plate in 43 games.
Is it possible Cabrera blossoms into an ace in Chicago and makes the Marlins regret this trade? Sure. But the Marlins have enough pitching depth in the majors and the minors to warrant making such a gamble. And a lineup in need of added slugging could benefit immediately from the presence of Caissie.