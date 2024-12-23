Former Boston College Football OL Makes First NFL Start, The Rundown: December 23, 2024
Former Boston College and current Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany made his first career start in the NFL on Sunday.
The Elmwood Park, N.J., native spent the first part of the season on Non-Football Injury List and made his season debut on Nov. 24 in the Lions 24-6 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
The rookie was drafted by Detroit as the No. 210 overall pick (sixth round) of the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons at Boston College from 2019-24 where he appeared in 34 games and was a two-time All-ACC honoree.
The Lions defeated the Chicago Bears 34-17 to improve to 13-2 on the year.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled for Monday, Dec. 23.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 22.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
53 days
Did You Notice?
- Six Boston College men's hockey players will compete in Team USA's pre-tournmaent game against Finland on Monday. The contest will be the last before the team participates in the 2025 World Juniors which starts on Thursday.
- Boston College women's basketball guard Tatum Greene celebrated her birthday on Sunday.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
December 23, 1948: Gil Dobie, who finished his illustrious coaching career at Boston College, died. He was a charter member of the College Football Hall of Fame.
