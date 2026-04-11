Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Named All-American: The Rundown
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Former Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens has been named a CCM/AHCA Hockey First-Team All-American.
Hagens earned the honor for his performance in the Eagles’ 2025-26 campaign. This season, the Hauppauge, N.Y., native scored 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 34 games.
Hagens played two seasons in Chestnut Hill. After this season, he signed an ATO with the Providence Bruins on March 24, then was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday after playing six games in Providence. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
The Rundown: Saturday, April 11, 2026:
- Former Boston College men's hockey forward James Hagens will have to wait another day to make his Boston Bruins debut.
- Class of 2027 cornerback Jayden Haywood has received an offer from Boston College.
- Harrington Athletics Village will host both Beanpot games on Tuesday. UMass and Harvard will play in the consolation game while Boston College and Northeastern will play in the title game.
Boston College Eagles Friday Scores:
- Women's Track & Field: Boston College at Duke Invitational
Women 1500m- Claire Crowley: 31st Place, 4:26.59
Women 5000m- Molly Fitzpatrick: 12th Place, 16:41.69
- Baseball: Virginia Tech 9, No. 23 Boston College 8
- Softball: Syracuse 4, Boston College 1
- Women's Tennis: Boston College 4, Clemson 2
Boston College Eagles Saturday Schedule:
- Women's Track & Field: Boston College at Duke Invitational | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Rowing: Boston College at Knecht Cup | Cherry Hill, N.J. | Live Stats
- Sailing: Boston College at Thompson Team Race | New London, Conn.
Boston College at Oberg Trophy | Cambridge, Mass.
- Women's Lacrosse: No. 10 Boston College at Virginia | 1 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Live Video | Live Stats
- Men's Tennis: Boston College at SMU | 1 p.m. | Live Video | Live Stats
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech | 2 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 3 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
147 days.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
“We're going to run into that during the playoffs. We're going to be tired. We're going to be more beaten up than we are now, so we can't use that as an excuse. We have to get ourselves ready to go.”Bill Guerin
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1