Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Named All-American: The Rundown

Former Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens has been named a CCM/AHCA Hockey First-Team All-American.

Hagens earned the honor for his performance in the Eagles’ 2025-26 campaign. This season, the Hauppauge, N.Y., native scored 23 goals and 24 assists for 47 points in 34 games.

Hagens played two seasons in Chestnut Hill. After this season, he signed an ATO with the Providence Bruins on March 24, then was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on Wednesday after playing six games in Providence. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

James Hagens is an All-American!



Congrats to James on being named to the First Team!



📰 https://t.co/maqG3WLuZO pic.twitter.com/usJnxLZBFk — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) April 11, 2026

The Rundown: Saturday, April 11, 2026:

Former Boston College men's hockey forward James Hagens will have to wait another day to make his Boston Bruins debut.

“I’m not gonna throw that kid in and fail.”



Marco Sturm on why James Hagens won’t play Saturday vs. Tampa Bay: pic.twitter.com/8Z7zJrYRlk — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 10, 2026

Class of 2027 cornerback Jayden Haywood has received an offer from Boston College.

Harrington Athletics Village will host both Beanpot games on Tuesday. UMass and Harvard will play in the consolation game while Boston College and Northeastern will play in the title game.

👊 Our Beanpot Second Round matchup is set!



🆚 UMass

🏆 Beanpot Third-Place Game

📆 Apr. 14

⏰ 2:00 PM

📍 Brighton, MA

📍 Boston College

🏟️ Harrington Athletics Village#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/Wdl5273OQ3 — Harvard Baseball (@HarvardBaseball) April 10, 2026

Boston College Eagles Friday Scores:

Women's Track & Field: Boston College at Duke Invitational

Women 1500m- Claire Crowley: 31st Place, 4:26.59

Women 5000m- Molly Fitzpatrick: 12th Place, 16:41.69

Baseball: Virginia Tech 9, No. 23 Boston College 8

Softball: Syracuse 4, Boston College 1

Women's Tennis: Boston College 4, Clemson 2

Boston College Eagles Saturday Schedule:

Women's Track & Field: Boston College at Duke Invitational | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Rowing: Boston College at Knecht Cup | Cherry Hill, N.J. | Live Stats

Sailing: Boston College at Thompson Team Race | New London, Conn.

Boston College at Oberg Trophy | Cambridge, Mass.

Women's Lacrosse: No. 10 Boston College at Virginia | 1 p.m. ET | ESPNU | Live Video | Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Boston College at SMU | 1 p.m. | Live Video | Live Stats

Baseball: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech | 2 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats

Softball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | 3 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

147 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“We're going to run into that during the playoffs. We're going to be tired. We're going to be more beaten up than we are now, so we can't use that as an excuse. We have to get ourselves ready to go.” Bill Guerin

We'll Leave You With This:

#23 @BCBirdBall will meet Va Tech Sat at 2pm at Fenway Park in the 14th ALS Awareness Game in honor of former BC Capt Pete Frates

For tix https://t.co/q08eZ6GrU2



Had the honor of doing an Ice Bucket Challenge w/Senior Kyle Wolf and the Eagles Thurs@PF3Foundation @wbz @BCEagles pic.twitter.com/dOZt3soo4U — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) April 10, 2026

Check Us Out On:

Follow us on....