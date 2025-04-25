Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Named to U.S. National Team, The Rundown: April 25, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
In this story:
Former Boston College men's hockey forward Cutter Gauthier was named to the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship National Team roster on Thursday.
He was one of 18 players to earn the first selections onto the team.
Gauthier spent two seasons with the Eagles from 2022-24 and currently plays left wing for the Anaheim Ducks.
Friday's Eagles Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Open Team Race National Championship | Providence, R.I. | Live Stats
- Rowing: Boston College at Wheeler Invite | Cary, N.C.
- Men's Golf: Boston College in ACC Championship | Bowling Green, Ky. | Live Stats
- Men's and Women's Track & Field: Boston College at Penn Relays | FloTrack | Live Video | Live Stats
- Softball: Boston College at Syracuse | 3 p.m. ET
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Miami | 4 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
- Women's Lacrosse: No. 2-seeded Boston College vs. No. 3 Stanford (ACC Championship semifinals) | Charlotte, N.C. | 8 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
127 days
Did You Notice?
- Class of 2027 athlete Caleb Cooper received an offer from Boston College. Cooper is a product of Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., and recorded 63 tackles, 363 all purpose yards, two tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.
- Nine former Boston College men's hockey players are competing in the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
- The 2025 NFL Draft continues on Friday with the second and third rounds. The event is set to start at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL+.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On winning the Stanley Cup] “It was the first for a lot of us, [and] a first for the city,” Stevens says. “As an athlete, as a hockey player, you work so hard to reach a certain point — and I got to experience the pinnacle.”- Kevin Stevens
Special Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social
Read More:
Published