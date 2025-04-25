BC Bulletin

Former Boston College Men's Hockey Forward Named to U.S. National Team, The Rundown: April 25, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Apr 7, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier (61) in action against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier (61) in action against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Boston College men's hockey forward Cutter Gauthier was named to the 2025 IIHF Men's World Championship National Team roster on Thursday.

He was one of 18 players to earn the first selections onto the team.

Gauthier spent two seasons with the Eagles from 2022-24 and currently plays left wing for the Anaheim Ducks.

Friday's Eagles Schedule:

  • Sailing: Boston College at Open Team Race National Championship | Providence, R.I. | Live Stats
  • Rowing: Boston College at Wheeler Invite | Cary, N.C.
  • Men's Golf: Boston College in ACC Championship | Bowling Green, Ky. | Live Stats
  • Softball: Boston College at Syracuse | 3 p.m. ET
  • Women's Lacrosse: No. 2-seeded Boston College vs. No. 3 Stanford (ACC Championship semifinals) | Charlotte, N.C. | 8 p.m. | ACC Network | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener: 

127 days

Did You Notice?

  • Class of 2027 athlete Caleb Cooper received an offer from Boston College. Cooper is a product of Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., and recorded 63 tackles, 363 all purpose yards, two tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.
  • Nine former Boston College men's hockey players are competing in the 2025 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.
  • The 2025 NFL Draft continues on Friday with the second and third rounds. The event is set to start at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL+.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

[On winning the Stanley Cup] “It was the first for a lot of us, [and] a first for the city,” Stevens says. “As an athlete, as a hockey player, you work so hard to reach a certain point — and I got to experience the pinnacle.”

Kevin Stevens

Special Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC