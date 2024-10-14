Former Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Makes NHL Debut, The Rundown: October 14, 2024
Former Boston College men’s hockey forward Patrick Giles made his NHL debut over the weekend with the Florida Panthers.
Giles was on the ice for 7 minutes and 34 seconds in the Panthers 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.
Giles wrote about the experience in the Panthers Postcard.
“I was just trying to take it all in. From the second I got on the ice through the national anthem, my first shift and just throughout the game, I was just really trying to enjoy it every step of the way. It ended up being a loss, but it’s a night I’ll never forget,” said Giles. “A lot of the guys were just telling me to enjoy it because you only get one of these.”
Giles spent four seasons with the Eagles (2018-22) where he appeared in 108 games and tallied 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 points. He also served an assistant captain during his junior and senior campaigns.
Today’s Schedule:
- Women’s Tennis: Boston College at Regional Championships | Cambridge, Mass. | Live Video
- Women’s Golf: Boston College in Quinnipiac Classic | Wallingford, Conn. | 8:30 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Men’s Soccer: Boston College vs. Suffolk | 5:30 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Eagles Results:
Field Hockey: No. 8 Boston College 2, No. 41 Stanford 0.
Countdown to Boston College men’s basketball season opener:
21 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College and current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers caught nine receptions for 132 yards on Sunday in the Ravens 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders.
- Boston College women’s hockey defender Kiley Erickson invited her family to Skate with the Eagles event.
- The Boston College football program shared its official game week photo. The team takes on Virginia Tech on Thursday night.
