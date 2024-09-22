Former Boston College QB Doug Flutie Attends Red Bandanna Game, The Rundown: September 22, 2024
Former Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie was in attendance for the Eagles Week 4 contest against the Michigan State Spartans.
Flutie was spotted on the sideline prior to the game talking to current quarterback Thomas Castellanos. After the game, Castellanos spoke to the media about that moment.
“It was amazing,” said Castellanos. “Actually during pregame warmup, he came up to me and was like ‘You got this, lead your guys.’ Ex-Heisman winner, legend here, still walk around, he still got his jersey selling in the bookstores or you still see people wearing them. It’s kind of motivation. For a guy like that to come back and give words of encouragement or details or things here and there to help my game or help me as a leader on-and-off the field. It’s amazing.”
Did You Notice?
- Boston College class of 2025 commit Micah Amedee tallied three sacks, 5.5 tackles, and 3.5 tackles for loss in Xaverian Brothers High School’s win on Friday night.
- Boston College recorded 44,500 fans in attendance during the Eagles win over Michigan State on Saturday night.
- Boston College fans rushed the field after the Eagles win over the Spartans.
