Former Boston College QB Knocks Off No. 8 Alabama: The Rundown
Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos had an impressive performance on Saturday.
The senior, who currently plays for Florida State, went 9-of-14 for 152 yards as well as 16 rush attempts for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Florida State knocked off No. 8 Alabama 31-17.
Castellanos spent two seasons at Boston College from 2023-24 before leaving the program in November 2024 and transferring to Florida State.
Here's The Rundown for Sunday, August 31, 2025:
Sunday's Schedule:
- Women's Soccer: Boston College vs. UAlbany | 4 p.m. ET | Live Stats
- Men's Golf: Boston College in Red Bandanna Invitational | Turning Stone Resort, Verona, N.Y.
Saturday's Results:
- Football: Boston College 66, Fordham 10
- Field Hockey: Boston College 2, Indiana 1
- Volleyball: Boston College 3, Iona 0
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
33 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond had a career-high in yards in the Eagles' win over Fordham. Bond notched 138 yards on 11 receptions.
- Boston College linebacker Daveon "Bam" Crouch had the Play of the Game in the team's win over Fordham. Crouch recorded a pick six as well as six tackles, one sack, and a tackle for loss.
- Members of the Boston College women's basketball team were in attendance at Alumni Stadium for the football team's game against Fordham.
On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:
August 31, 1944: John Austin, the first African-American basketball player in Boston College's history, was born in Washington D.C.
August 31, 1991: Tom McManusat made 25 tackles against Rutgers to set a school record.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On coming out of retirement in the front office to play for the Las Vegas Aces]: “I got a call in I think it was early May, shortly after Ji-Su [Park] announced that she wasn’t going to be coming back, that meant that our roster was going to be short. So our general manager, Dan Padover, gave me a call. He had known that I had made this decision to retire, but he asked if I was interested in rejoining the team. I thought about it for a couple days, and it seemed like a really exciting opportunity to jump back into it.”- Carolyn Swords
Social Media:
Check us out on...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social