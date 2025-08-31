BC Bulletin

Former Boston College QB Knocks Off No. 8 Alabama: The Rundown

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.

Kim Rankin

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates with wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates with wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos had an impressive performance on Saturday.

The senior, who currently plays for Florida State, went 9-of-14 for 152 yards as well as 16 rush attempts for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Florida State knocked off No. 8 Alabama 31-17.

Castellanos spent two seasons at Boston College from 2023-24 before leaving the program in November 2024 and transferring to Florida State.

Here's The Rundown for Sunday, August 31, 2025:

Sunday's Schedule:

  • Women's Soccer: Boston College vs. UAlbany | 4 p.m. ET | Live Stats
  • Men's Golf: Boston College in Red Bandanna Invitational | Turning Stone Resort, Verona, N.Y.

Saturday's Results:

  • Field Hockey: Boston College 2, Indiana 1
  • Volleyball: Boston College 3, Iona 0

Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:

33 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond had a career-high in yards in the Eagles' win over Fordham. Bond notched 138 yards on 11 receptions.
  • Boston College linebacker Daveon "Bam" Crouch had the Play of the Game in the team's win over Fordham. Crouch recorded a pick six as well as six tackles, one sack, and a tackle for loss.
  • Members of the Boston College women's basketball team were in attendance at Alumni Stadium for the football team's game against Fordham.

On This Day in Boston College Eagles History:

August 31, 1944: John Austin, the first African-American basketball player in Boston College's history, was born in Washington D.C.

August 31, 1991: Tom McManusat made 25 tackles against Rutgers to set a school record.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

[On coming out of retirement in the front office to play for the Las Vegas Aces]: “I got a call in I think it was early May, shortly after Ji-Su [Park] announced that she wasn’t going to be coming back, that meant that our roster was going to be short. So our general manager, Dan Padover, gave me a call. He had known that I had made this decision to retire, but he asked if I was interested in rejoining the team. I thought about it for a couple days, and it seemed like a really exciting opportunity to jump back into it.”

Carolyn Swords

Social Media:

Check us out on... 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/All Things BC