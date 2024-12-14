Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Signs With Florida State, The Rundown: December 14, 2024
Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos signed with Florida State on Friday, just two days after the announcement he was joining the Seminoles program.
"Thomas Castellanos is one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football,” said Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell. “He has displayed incredible arm talent while throwing more than 3,500 yards and more than 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons. He has also grown in his passing efficiency, which was put on display last year. He will be a great addition with his ability on the field, and he will be a tremendous complement to our roster as we bring this program back to the Florida State standard."
Castellanos spent nearly two seasons in Chestnut Hill. In 2024, he appeared in eight games and went 99-of-161 for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions as well as 93 rush attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown.
The junior stepped away from the program after being benched for Grayson James in November and announced he was entering the transfer portal shortly after.
Today’s Schedule:
There are no games scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14.
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
62 days.
Did You Notice?
- Valparaiso defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi is taking an official visit to Boston College. Nwosisi did not announce that he entered the portal, however shared a photo via social media from the Boston College Athletics program of his visit. In 2024, the junior saw time in nine games and tallied 39 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two blocked kicks, and one forced fumble.
- Boston College is a school to watch as a potential landing spot for Alabama transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan, according to Pete Nakos of On3Sports. Longeran spent two seasons with the Crimson Tide and appeared in three games and went 7-of-8 for 35 yards and two rushing attempts for 21 yards.
- The Boston College women’s soccer team has officially signed former UCLA forward Sophie Reale. The sophomore saw time in 16 games this year and tallied one goal. Reale is from Hingham, Mass.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social